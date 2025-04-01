Playback speed
8 Questions for... Sean Mcnulty

Auraist
Eleanor Anstruther
and
Picking the best-written books
Apr 01, 2025
3
2
Transcript

empty chair in front of green number 8 sign
Photo by Claudio Schwarz on Unsplash

Sean McNulty
is the creative behind Auraist, a publication dedicated to
Picking the best-written books
. In his own words: Auraist’s main purpose, then: to cherrypick from prize shortlists, end-of-year lists, and major reviews the most stylishly, most humanly written books, and in doing so to help support those who write them. If you’ve found yourself giving up on highly praised books because they’re unimpressively written, then Auraist is for you.

Due to no small technical difficulty Sean and I ditched the publicised only on the Substack App conversation and like the agile creatives we are, swapped to zoom. So, although not LIVE, it is the first 8Q in conversation.

Watch the recording at your leisure. We didn’t draw breath for over an hour. That’s what happens when you get two ravers in the room passionate for literature. Enjoy.

The Literary Obsessive
Eleanor Anstruther - FALLOUT
Bridget isn’t interested in politics but running away to Greenham Common Women’s Peace camp is the best fun she’s ever had. If only life’s problems were as simple as Ban The Bomb. When the personal becomes political, Bridget finds herself up against more than the threat of cruise missiles. A funny, sharp glimpse of that iconic women’s movement, FALLOUT is the story of how Greenham Common made a know-it-all teenager grow up.
