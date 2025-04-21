In conversation with… Sherman Alexie
A recording from Eleanor Anstruther's live video
Apr 21, 2025
Eleanor Anstruther - FALLOUT
Bridget isn’t interested in politics but running away to Greenham Common Women’s Peace camp is the best fun she’s ever had. If only life’s problems were as simple as Ban The Bomb. When the personal becomes political, Bridget finds herself up against more than the threat of cruise missiles. A funny, sharp glimpse of that iconic women’s movement, FALLOUT is the story of how Greenham Common made a know-it-all teenager grow up.Bridget isn’t interested in politics but running away to Greenham Common Women’s Peace camp is the best fun she’s ever had. If only life’s problems were as simple as Ban The Bomb. When the personal becomes political, Bridget finds herself up against more than the threat of cruise missiles. A funny, sharp glimpse of that iconic women’s movement, FALLOUT is the story of how Greenham Common made a know-it-all teenager grow up.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Sherman Alexie
Writes Sherman Alexie Subscribe
Recent Episodes
Share this post