David Roberts & Eleanor Anstruther: a conversation about US & UK generational wealth

Thanks everyone who joined David and I on our LIVE feed earlier this week. We got together to talk about generational wealth in the UK & US; the differences and similarities, our own experiences and what we observe in this around us. David will be exploring the subject further alongside a recording of this video in his next post, so look out for that, and subscribe to Sparks from Culture to be sure to catch it.
The Literary Obsessive is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Share this post