David Roberts & Eleanor Anstruther: a conversation about US & UK generational wealth

Eleanor Anstruther
and
David Roberts
Jun 06, 2025
Thanks everyone who joined David and I on our LIVE feed earlier this week. We got together to talk about generational wealth in the UK & US; the differences and similarities, our own experiences and what we observe in this around us. David will be exploring the subject further alongside a recording of this video in his next post, so look out for that, and subscribe to Sparks from Culture to be sure to catch it.

