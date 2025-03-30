Playback speed
A Salon in New York

In Judgement of Others + Pathological
Eleanor Anstruther
,
Sarah Fay
, and
david roberts
Mar 30, 2025
Transcript

What an evening it was. The glitz, the glamour, the generosity of spirit; our hosts, David & Debbie created an event so overwhelmingly beautiful and carefully thought out that it will forever be touched by magic. With thanks to Kate Burton a film has been produced. See for yourselves what friendship is, what support looks like, what investment in the arts gives rise to.

I said at the dawn of 2025 that this would be the year of community. Real people in a real room filled with curiosity and critical thinking, a crowd interested and alert, an atmosphere in love with writing. Debbie and David, thank you for fulfilling that dream. Sarah, we nailed it.

ps….

In Judgement of Others is available globally and in all formats including audible. Please do seek out the one that suits you best. And thank you in advance for your support. If you’re a member of a book club, or a literary event organiser, do get in touch if you’d like me to come along and talk about the novel.

