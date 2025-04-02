Thank you, , , , , and many others for tuning into my live video with ! Join me for my next live video in the app.
8Q LIVE with… Hamish McKenzie
A recording from Eleanor Anstruther's live video
Apr 02, 2025
Eleanor Anstruther - FALLOUT
Bridget isn’t interested in politics but running away to Greenham Common Women’s Peace camp is the best fun she’s ever had. If only life’s problems were as simple as Ban The Bomb. When the personal becomes political, Bridget finds herself up against more than the threat of cruise missiles. A funny, sharp glimpse of that iconic women’s movement, FALLOUT is the story of how Greenham Common made a know-it-all teenager grow up.Bridget isn’t interested in politics but running away to Greenham Common Women’s Peace camp is the best fun she’s ever had. If only life’s problems were as simple as Ban The Bomb. When the personal becomes political, Bridget finds herself up against more than the threat of cruise missiles. A funny, sharp glimpse of that iconic women’s movement, FALLOUT is the story of how Greenham Common made a know-it-all teenager grow up.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Hamish McKenzie
Writes Disjointed Subscribe
Recent Episodes
Share this post