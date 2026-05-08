The Literary Obsessive

The Literary Obsessive

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Roberts's avatar
David Roberts
15h

Cancelling plans to visit Ibiza!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Eleanor Anstruther
Ana Salote's avatar
Ana Salote
15h

Wouldn't you love to send everyone there a copy? Interesting who is easily sonderable and who is not.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Eleanor Anstruther
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Eleanor Anstruther · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture