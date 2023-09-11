When you say you’re sitting in your truth is it a throne made of gold, diamonds stolen, raised on a plinth so you can see? Is it a camel, seat uncomfortable, weaving its way across desert? Is it a bathtub hot with grimy water, soap lost, toes poking? What does it look like, this truth of yours that you bring out as an excuse to tell me something unnecessary. Where were you sitting before that you have to point out the shift in position, is everything else a lie? I’m sitting in my lie doesn’t have the same ring to it does it, it sounds too honest. And why sit? Why not stand or go the whole hog and lie in your truth like a lover in silk sheets or a pig in shit, writhing. Why not enjoy it. Because Sitting In Your Truth sounds so posed, so over-sharing, such a lazy interpretation of growth. Babe, I need to tell you my truth. Do you though? Why is that? Who will it serve? Which one of us will be made to feel better? And since when did truth become so possessive? When we offer unsolicited the swirling mess in our heads it’s like reporting on a private thunder storm minute by minute, an ego that says this downpour is important. I’ve had a Big Thought. It’s about you. I’m going to tell it. I heard someone quote Jane Fonda the other day, she said No is a complete sentence and I love that. It nails half of what I’m trying to say. Do you want to come to this party. No. Do you like me being here. No. Is this relationship working out for you? No. There’s no need for a lecture, earnest eyes, the seeking of justification. There’s no need for the big I Am. You’re allowed to be annoying. The other half is this. Because when you’ve said no, or walked away without saying anything, or kept your Important Thoughts to yourself what you’re left with is the uncomfortable feelings, the ones you wanted to fling on my table like a dead cat, the truth that you wanted to make your problem mine. The throne is too hard, the camel makes you sick, the water’s gone cold and murky. The truth is that you’re the same as me and feelings are uncomfortable and your shit is yours and No is a complete sentence.

