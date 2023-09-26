Photo by NASA on Unsplash

I’ve been hearing sounds from the universe. And bizarrely, as I sit down to write, I hear them again. I know it because of this: I was lying on the sofa one day listening to an exquisite celestial music flooding my head when I realised it was coming from outside. Not outside in the garden or drifting up from the valley, its source, and of this I was immediately sure, was a distance so vast, a space so deep, that it was impossible it could reach my tiny human ears yet there it was, reaching, as clear and as loud as if I’d switched on the radio. All right. I get it. My son in Armenia will at this point be preparing to take the piss. Go ahead, my boy. I’m used to it. I’ve told this story before and no one ever believes me. What were you smoking people have said, laughing. Think what you like, because here’s what happened next. The sound was of wavering multiple chords like overtone chanting, but wider, colder, it described a source particular and a provenance immense on which I could only focus intently. It went on for ages. The next day I was listening to the actual radio when a man came on reporting he’d recorded the rings of Saturn. And there it was. The exact same sawing drift of thin, wide lines born of a scale unimaginable, a scraping that had filled my head, a wavering of tones across a central constant like the balance of a tightrope walker, leaning this way, compensating that, going on forever in darkness and chill. Lately, in conversations with people whose lives have gone through vast and rolling changes I’ve heard another sound as they’ve been speaking, this one a background noise of planets as if mechanisms too ancient for these sentences have taken vast and rolling next positions. I hear the rumbling, cold and constant, the cogs and clanks that describe that place and our small world within it, the epic motion that as you wake from sleep, turn on the light, stretch out your feet, describes you.

