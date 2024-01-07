Short Story section is undergoing refurbishment
Please bear with.....
Temporary Notice:
(Imagine writerly beings in hard hats and high-vis jackets running about with wheelbarrows and driving cherry pickers. Look, there’s one carrying a plank of wood, another mixing cement. You get the picture.)
This section is closed while I record the audios for these stories. I could keep them live, but inevitably, as I go through them reading each aloud, I will edit. So why not start again. I’ll be publishing them afresh, one by one with brand new audio attached so that, joy of joys, you can listen to them on the go. And if you’ve read them already, you know the drill, put them under the nose of someone who hasn’t; it’s that easy. Also, this is mainly thanks to Adam Nathan who gave me the idea in the first place, these stories being my very first toe-dip in the Substack water back in Feb last year when I had a big fat zero subscribers and was very much chancing my arm, trying my hand, etc. Since then I’ve learnt a great deal about what works on here and how to make it work, and become better at the craft, so it makes sense to give these short pieces the benefit of last years’ experience, spruce them up with an extra pair of wheels, and send them out for another race around the track. Thanks, Adam, good call. Also, I recommend you head over to his account and see what he’s doing, too. It’s particularly brilliant.
Eleanor
Hi Eleanor,
I just ‘landed’ here on my own recommendation.
I was lost for a bit in your
Same Walk Different Shoes stories.
When I finally resurfaced, I grabbed a cup of hot maple ( Vermont dark maple syrup and milk ) and headed on over.
You are discussing the possibility of adding audio. I wanted to direct you to an author you may not have heard.
Of course we all get lost in the voice of Chloe Hope. Her soft cadence is part Rembrandt and part Monet all wrapped up in orchestral magic.
You may want to check out Jonathan Foster’s ; The Crow. Really wonderful.
And I’m sure you must be familiar with David Perry, a classic story teller.
Looking forward to reading more and listening.
And I’ve already ‘moved right in’ to Adam’s, quite pleased to be there.
Good luck! I've thought of adding audio, but the horror of hearing my own voice is unbearable... ;)