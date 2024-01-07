Temporary Notice:

(Imagine writerly beings in hard hats and high-vis jackets running about with wheelbarrows and driving cherry pickers. Look, there’s one carrying a plank of wood, another mixing cement. You get the picture.)

This section is closed while I record the audios for these stories. I could keep them live, but inevitably, as I go through them reading each aloud, I will edit. So why not start again. I’ll be publishing them afresh, one by one with brand new audio attached so that, joy of joys, you can listen to them on the go. And if you’ve read them already, you know the drill, put them under the nose of someone who hasn’t; it’s that easy. Also, this is mainly thanks to Adam Nathan who gave me the idea in the first place, these stories being my very first toe-dip in the Substack water back in Feb last year when I had a big fat zero subscribers and was very much chancing my arm, trying my hand, etc. Since then I’ve learnt a great deal about what works on here and how to make it work, and become better at the craft, so it makes sense to give these short pieces the benefit of last years’ experience, spruce them up with an extra pair of wheels, and send them out for another race around the track. Thanks, Adam, good call. Also, I recommend you head over to his account and see what he’s doing, too. It’s particularly brilliant.

Eleanor

