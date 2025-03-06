Hi Everyone,

I’ll be running my Serialise Your Novel workshop again March 22nd 7pm - 8pm GMT.

If you’re thinking of joining this Substack cohort, the writers streaming their work in regular instalments, this is the workshop for you. Not only will you become a member of a literary tradition stretching back to the 17th century, but you’ll be part of a club that is fast making serialisation something of a thing on this platform - so much so that mainstream editors broadly view it as it was originally intended; a market test for work.

Book tickets

Whether you’re trying out material or building an audience, dusting off a much loved manuscript or writing fresh, whatever your aim and ambition, if you want help and support bringing your work to the page join me on March 22nd.