Okay people, my new novel comes out next year, January 28th 2025. Let’s make it a huge, Substack powered, indie author success. You can lend me your cheers and elbow grease and shoulder to the wheel by preordering your copy now, telling all your friends, sharing this post and singing the praises of a book that would have died in a drawer had it not been for Substack and its devil may care, free thinking, free wheeling, author in charge attitude.

In Judgement of Others is a dark comedy about psychosis in the Home Counties. What’s not to like? Nothing. You’re going to love it.

Galleys have been going out, here’s what those early reviewers have to say about it:

“Eleanor Anstruther writes with the barely suppressed anger and particular concision of Elizabeth Taylor.” Damian Barr (Maggie & Me, You Will Be Safe Here)

“Jagged, glittering, searing- “In Judgement of Others” brilliantly exposes the brutal undercurrents of complacent middle-class life.” L.S. Hilton (Maestra, All My Lovers’ Wives)

“Anstruther is a fantastic storyteller. In this clever, bubbling novel she exposes the dark heart of the Home Counties. Her writing on difficult subjects is perfectly pitched: a light and tender touch but not without real substance.” Fiona Melrose (Midwinter, Johannesburg)

“An Evelyn Waugh of our times, with a detour by way of Jilly Cooper, Eleanor Anstruther is biting in her wit and unflinching in her observations of both the darkness and joys of small-town life in England.” Susannah Constantine (Ready For Absolutely Nothing)

“What are the truths we hide... or hide from? This satirical, dark novel is the perfect fireside read for the coming winter nights.” Essie Fox (The Fascination)

It’s limited edition. yes, you read that right. The first print run of 300 copies will be available from January 28th. Having one of those in your hands and on your bookshelf will be the mark of excellent taste and a show of real support for independent artists everywhere. Join me. It’s going to make your reading life better.

With all my thanks,

Eleanor

Order your copy now