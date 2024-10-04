This post goes out to anyone interested in writing an advance review of In Judgement of Others.

It’s on its way, the count down has started, come January 28th In Judgement of Others will be out in the world, a limited edition UK print run with eBook & audio formats following quick on its heels.

I know you all want to help it reach as many readers as possible, so here’s how to do it.

I have 30 physical galleys to give away to anyone in the UK who’s up for cheerleading. Slide into my DMs, send me your address, receive a copy, write a review and post it here on Substack, on your instagram feed and across any other social media platforms where making a song and dance about books you love is your thing. If you’ve links to media outlets, if you are a media outlet, a reviewer, run a magazine, host a podcast, a salon, a bookclub, or know the exact perfect person who will give this novel a leg up, let me know. You’re on NetGalley? Great stuff. Get in touch and I’ll send you the pdf link.

Once it’s out in the world I’ll be knocking on doors again for reviews on Amazon & Goodreads, meanwhile you can always encourage all the book loving people in your life to pre order. It makes a huge difference, and also, I’ll love you forever.

It will eventually be available globally in bound print but as I said in an earlier post, we’re taking it to LBF first to hustle for foreign rights deals, the production values being so much more preferable than print-on-demand. The good news is that despite what the mainstream media likes to tell you, there’s no rush. Books last forever, the stories they contain go on and on whether they were published today or a thousand years ago or anything in between. There’s no shelf life, ironically, to raving about a book you love, and no sell by date on great literature. What matters to me is the quality of what I’m producing, from words to cover, I want to know I’ve done my best by me, by you, and by the book itself. So, step by step, and here’s another one, getting Galleys in the hands of those who’ll help me.

Wishing you all a beautiful day,

Eleanor