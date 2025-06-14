Housekeeping: I’ll be in conversation with

today, 4pm UK time, that’s 8am PT. We have no agenda. We’re meeting on a park bench. We’re going to chew the fat and see what happens. I do want to find out if I can wrangle my own understanding better of where Buddhism meets trans, the line between acceptance and change, the equivalence for ageing and the female sufferance of patriarchal conditioning. I’ve been thinking about it a lot and then Tommy wrote

which zeroed in on this frame. Keep your eye on Notes for when we go LIVE.

And if you’d like to know a bit more about Tommy, here’s his all time classic 8Q…