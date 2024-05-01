Tommy Swerdlow is a writer-director-actor-poet-novelist. Credits include "Cool Runnings," "Puss In Boots The Last Wish," and the upcoming Shrek sequel. He directed, co-wrote and co-stars in "A Thousand Junkies" and wrote the novel "Straight Dope."

1. Why Substack?

First off, hello Eleanor. We've never talked, only traded an email or two. As far as "why Substack?" I'll get to that later (maybe), but for now I just want to say I dig your book and the way you write it on the serialized fly, tossing it like raw meat to the lions. I actually do imitations of you for my friend Deirdre (another one of your fans), which, of course, is the sincerest form of something... "Tessa sat by the gray wall, huddling against the damp. She had packed the wrong shawl in the frenzy and her cigarette tasted like week-old chips. These bloody meds didn't just take your soul, they took your taste buds as well. She tried to keep her mind on getting better, whatever the fuck that meant, but her thoughts were pulled back to Ros and Scott. Were they having sex in her bed and soiling the duvet she'd had since childhood or did they have the decency to get a room? Maybe they were doing it in Scott's zebra striped Range Rover then rushing to rehearsal, reeking of the deed. She took a stale drag, thought about a load of washing she had left atop the machine and wondered if anyone would do it?" See, you're an endless source of enjoyment and specific and alive enough for a goofy yank to riff on. Okay, why Substack? I guess because Deirdre, (who I mentioned) was doing it, and it seemed doable. I don’t like writer talk (I know you do) and communities make me nervous (even though I need them) so I'm not overjoyed by the idea of answering these questions. Also, I am nervous that the minute I assume the posture of "writer" my work will go dead. (I could have just as easily answered this by saying, "Thanks for asking me to answer these questions, sounds fun." Both responses would be true.)

2. How long did it take you to find your groove?

I don't lose my groove (that's all i got), so, I didn't have to find it. But as far as the groove of one's Substack (getting it out there) I have not found it or put much/enough effort into it. I once heard a woman at an AA meeting say "I want to matter artistically, but I don't want to take responsibility for it." I was immediately sickened, relating deeply. I think I've taken responsibility for the content, but not the "hey motherfucker, pay attention to me" part.

3. How has it changed you?

I'm pretty tough to change, but it has exposed my work to new readers. I'm a screenwriter by trade, and though I had a novel published it wasn't widely read (I just thought to myself why am I doing this?) so it's nice to have people respond to what I'm up to and enjoy it. On the other hand, being able to check how many views a new post has gotten is completely unhelpful, and the drug of immediate response has set my novel writing back considerably (Why write for eighteen months just to get rejection letters when I get a few hundred scoundrels to laugh about my trip to the dental hygienist?). I guess I could do what you're doing and write my novel here but we all can't be Eleanor.

4. What mistakes have you made?

The mistakes I've made on Substack are the least of it.

5. To pay or not to pay?

Eight years ago I was borrowing money from my brother and wondering if anyone would ever hire me again. I'm the writer of Cool Runnings, goddamnit, is there no decency! But then I did what needs to be done when all has gone to shit-- which is stop waiting for the gatekeepers to say "we were wrong, we take you back" and make my own movie. The movie is called A Thousand Junkies (free on Amazon Prime). I made it with a couple of friends and fellow addicts and that changed the energetic tides. That was all a roundabout way to say I don't the need the loot right now, so everyone can read for free. But if you've got the talent, gumption and following to Substack as a full-time gig, more power to you.

6. What artistic and technical choices have you made

I don't know what that means. I write new stuff or grab old stuff that I think is of a reasonable length and I press send.

7. What’s been the effect on your writing?

The effect on my writing is probably not positive as I am beginning to sense what people like and am less likely to write what I think may push the line. But since I want everyone to read feverishly, let me add that the effect has been fabulous, everything is wonderful, and I think Substack may lead to none of ever feeling any emotional discomfort ever again!

8. In it for the long haul?

Oh Eleanor, even Tessa knows we have to take it one day at a time.

