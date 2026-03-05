The Literary Obsessive

The Literary Obsessive

Sally Jupe
5h

Love reading your diaries Eleanor. They always make me think about what I could write because you make so much of your 'everyday' so interesting with the fewest of sentences and intricate details. And yet, in each post there is a 'whole' 7 days where we do 'live' through your eyes and senses and which I can resonate and relate to from my world. Thanks. Hope you're better.

1 reply by Eleanor Anstruther
roytwilliams
4h

Ditto, Sally. That Spanish Opera composer (whatever his name was) said once: give me a shopping list, and I'll set it to music. You too. :) Brilliant.

1 reply by Eleanor Anstruther
