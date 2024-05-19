If you missed part one, here it is...

If you missed part two, here it is….

“Here we are.” It felt like it had taken till the lamb to get there, a secret enclave to themselves, the rest of the party taking care of itself.

“It was kind of you to ask me.”

“Not at all.”

“No, really, it was kind.”

“Well you know,” Katia fiddled with the stem of her glass. “Nothing’s black and white.”

“Except Percy.”

That’s right, thought Katia, we used to be friends. She leaned into the moment. “How’s it been?”

“The gallery?” Sarah leaned back.

“No, I meant you. How’ve you been?”

“You know, okay.” She looked quickly down the table. “We suit each other.”

Katia remembered the hours spent, the walks and cigarettes and endless examination of Sarah’s unhappiness, how they both felt driven, how neither Will nor Paul understood but at least Katia’s husband didn’t go on about children.

“But apart from him,” continued Sarah, “it’s been pretty shit.”

A kerfuffle at the other end made both women look. Conner’s arm was being pulled under the table, his chin was at the same height as Gareth’s elbow.

“He can smell the meat,” said Frank.

The puppy’s enormous head appeared on Conner’s lap.

“Maybe take him outside.” said Sarah.

“Give him something to chew on.” said Wendell.

“Paul?” Her husband was deep in conversation with Nell. “Show Conner the garden. He can sit on one of the old seat covers. Fling his lead over the fence post by the wall. It’s not going to rain, is it?”

Paul stood unsteadily, “I know the man stole my best mate’s wife but tying him to a fence post is going a bit far, even for me.”

Pru screamed a laugh and clamped her hand to her mouth..

Nell smacked Paul on the arm, “God, you’re a devil.”

“Shall I get his coat?” said Sarah.

“He’s a bloody dog,” bellowed Gareth.

“Do you want a hand?” said Chrissy, escaping from Gareth who’d had her pinned throughout the asparagus and was threatening to dominate the lamb. She got up, as Paul sat heavily down.

Gareth turned to Katia. “How’s the sculpture?”

He always called it, The sculpture, like she was forever working on one piece. He was yet to buy any. “Hard.” She scratched the back of her neck.

“Did you finish Colossus?” said Sarah.

Like entering a forbidden cave, the way they used to talk together, standing in her studio, Katia feeling heard, Sarah, who asked all the right questions. “Almost.”

“What I need,” boomed Gareth, “is something for the garden.”

“I’d love to see it,” Sarah adjusted the napkin on her lap.

“Large,” continued Gareth, “And white.”

“What about Spear?” said Sarah, taking control like she used to, fielding buyers, funnelling interest, she was so good at it. “Do you still have it, Kat? You’d love it,” she added to Gareth. “It’s got the proportions you’re looking for but it has this gift of disappearing into the light.”

It had sat in her studio for months, too big to put anywhere else.

“Sarah has the gallery on Coombe Street,” said Katia.

“I used to be in London but there’s such a scene here, the chance of running my own place,” she stopped, corrected herself, “Other reasons too,” a glance at Katia, “But it’s exciting to be part of a hub like this. Katia was our first show.”

“Are you open on Wednesdays?” said Gareth.

“Our best show,” added Sarah.

“Wednesdays I take the afternoon off,” said Gareth.

Chrissy and Conner returned from the garden as Wendell and Nell traded names of theatre shows they were positive each other would enjoy, and Pru asked Frank if he’d be free to run the tombola at this year’s fete, if Jay took command of the music.

“Can’t abide experimental stuff,” said Gareth, topping up the glasses in reach, and passing the bottle to Tabs.

“I’ll make coffee,” said Katia.

“I’ll help you,” said Sarah following her to the kitchen.

The chocolate tart flagged in its pretty dish, the strawberries around it looked forced.

Katia leant against sink. “It was my best show, too.”

Sarah sat immediately at the kitchen table, knees up, cigarettes and lighter, a habit of years. “Your guest list was like a who’s who of the county. I can’t decide if they stay away because of what happened or because the work isn’t as good.”

“I never told people to stay away.”

“It’s a small town, Kat.”

Katia bit her thumbnail. The coffee erupted in steam. Sarah fetched two espresso cups from the cupboard. She slid her cigarettes over the table. “Do you remember how Will used to go on about being an art widow. Fuck. He’d love me now. He could come in any time of day and find me doing fuck all. I don’t know how long I can keep the doors open.”

Katia couldn’t believe she’d said his name. It was the brazenness of her that she loved so much.

Sarah said, “Is the work going well?”

Like an affair they daren’t talk about. She looked over her shoulder to the door. “It’s like everything’s shut down. I can’t get anywhere since you left.”

“It was you that left. The gallery’s still there.”

“Don’t be smart. You know what I mean.”

They stared at each other and looked away.

Sarah was the first to break it. A long exhale, smoke to the ceiling, “You could come back, you know.” As if two hours of discussion had happened in a moment.

Katia shifted, made to get up and changed her mind. “Look, Sarah, I don’t think now’s the time.”

The sound of Gareth blasting out some story about a trip he took to Vancouver. Sarah rolled her eyes. “Don’t tell me you invited me here for sailing stories and that fucking corduroy oaf’s number.”

“Gareth.”

“You could have emailed that to me.”

“I just wanted to mend bridges,” said Katia.

“Bullshit,” said Sarah, the palm of her hand landing flat on the table. “Someone came in the other day, you know, asking if we still represented you.”

“What did you tell them?”

“What do you think I told them? Regrettably, no.”

“Why didn’t you call me?”

“I didn’t think I could.”

“Jesus, Sarah.”

“It’s not too late, you know.”

“Did you take their number?”

“I mean, to come back.”

Barks of Pru’s laughter, they heard Gareth shout, And then I threw the life vest at him, to more screams of delight, and Paul put The Verve on the sound system, it must have been Paul, he always played Bitter Sweet Symphony when he was spoiling for a fight.

Sarah leaned towards her. “Is it Paul and his stupid gang of friends that’s worked all their life to succeed? Is it Paul who cries at three in the morning in his studio when a piece of work fails, and just as much when it succeeds? All those years we talked at this table,” she jabbed her finger at it, “all you ever wanted was to get it out there, and I’m the one who can do it, you know I can. Fuck, Kat, we were just getting going. Why should you have to choose between them and us? Is it them that’s worked all their fucking lives for this? What friends would want you to fuck your career for some stale piece of loyalty that doesn’t mean anything anymore? If they love you, if Paul loves you, he’ll want what’s best for you.”

“He’d go fucking nuts,” said Katia. “He’d kill me. They all would.”

“Who cares,” said Sarah, and they both grinned, the rush of togetherness, the openness of possibilities, the things they cared about, their world shared, no one else understood, she could do it, fuck them, but a sudden crash and pounding feet made Katia’s hand fly out, and her coffee cup, flipped by her knuckle, went crashing to the flagstone floor. Both women dropped their cigarettes and ran from the kitchen straight into Conner who came flying along the hall, a leash and empty collar swinging in his hand.

Sarah looked at the collar, Katia looked up the stairs.

Black and white photographs of beautiful people in sunshine and in snow knocked askew as Katia took the stairs two at a time. Conner and Sarah ran after her. From the end of the corridor she could see already that the airing cupboard door was open. She was sure she’d latched it shut it. She switched on the light. Percy’s sheepskin rug, Percy’s box, his bowl of food empty, his water spilled. No Percy. She ran along the corridor to her bedroom.

The Mastiff puppy rolled on the scalloped rose counterpane, his enormous jaws clamped around the black and white body of the cat which hung limp, unresisting, pulled between giant paws and gigantic teeth.

“Dinner!” shouted Conner.

“That’s its name?” cried Katia.

More feet up the stairs pounding along the corridor. Paul’s voice behind them. “Fuck.”

Dinner bounded across the bed to Conner, Percy flapping in his mouth, Conner tried to grab him but he darted away and down the stairs. Along the hall and into the dining room, a wonderful game, a puppy at play chased by Conner, Paul, Katia and Sarah. A chair fell over as he madly circled the table, Nell screamed and Pru knocked over a wine bottle. Frank tried to grab the lead, and Wendell fetched napkins. Into the sitting room went the puppy, legs entangled immediately in cables, the stereo pulled from its plinth, the crash of vintage record player dragging coffee table with it, sending martini glasses flying over Chrissy and Tabs, soaking their nearly rolled spliff. Gareth, snoozing loudly in an armchair, was woken to his legs being used as a springboard for the garden doors which swung open as Dinner leapt through them. Paul ran, Conner ran, Sarah, Nell, and Frank made it as far as the lawn, Jay got down on his knees amongst wires and Gareth said, “I say,” but Katia stood. She just stood.

Then she made them all come in and have pudding.

“I really think we should go,” said Conner.

“Kat,” Sarah put out her hand and withdrew it quickly.

“Is there cheese?” said Gareth.

“I’ll get plates,” said Chrissy.

“I could put on a requiem,” said Jay coming in with wires wrapped around his arms.

“That’s not funny,” said Nell.

“Poor you,” Pru took Gareth’s seat.

“Bloody stupid name for a dog.” said Gareth, settling in next to Paul.

“He’s a rescue,” said Sarah, lamely. “It’s the only word he knows.”

“What about, Sit,” said Paul, addressing Conner for the first time. “Have some tart.” He shoved a huge slice at him.

“I’ll share it with you,” Sarah perched beside him.

“I think you should have your own,” said Paul.

The table fell silent. Chocolate tart, unwelcome throats, Sarah’s head bent to her plate, half a strawberry stuck to her fork but her fork wasn’t moving.

“You should have him shot,” said Gareth.

“Believe me,” began Paul, but Katia interrupted.

“He was fifteen. We got him when we first moved here, didn’t we, Paul. A little stray kitten from the newsagent.”

“We really are very sorry,” said Sarah.

“He was only small.”

“If we’d known,” said Sarah.

“He hid in my studio.”

“We’d never have come.”

“But you should have known,” said Katia.

“Would it help if we offered to -”

“No it bloody wouldn’t,” her shout and slamming of wine glass, sent snapping stem and blood red Bordeaux spilling across the polished wood. “You can’t replace one thing with another, Sarah, an old cat for a new. You can’t switch things out as if nothing’s happened. Everything gets ruined, doesn’t it? You move one thing because it doesn’t suit you and all the pieces fall. You think you can swap one life for another, but it doesn’t work like that. When it’s gone it’s gone.” She wiped her nose on her napkin. “People’s lives, Sarah. People’s lives.” She couldn’t get her sentence to go further.

Pru whispered to Chrissy, “I don’t think she’s talking about the cat.”

“Of course I’m not talking about the fucking cat,” shouted Katia and this time she cried.

She didn’t say goodbye to Sarah. To Pru she gave a kiss and Gareth said, “love to come to your studio one of these days,” as he put on his coat. Nell hugged her and Jay gave her shoulder an awkward squeeze. Frank and Wendell made her promise to call them, and Chrissy and Tabs said she must come for a walk with them soon. They’d already put the body of Percy in a box, prised what was left of him out of Mastiff jaws by group effort. The stitches had looked pathetic beside the ripped gullet and half a head, the chewed paws and one leg missing. Paul had put him up on the rafters in the shed so that the foxes wouldn’t get him overnight. They’d bury him in the morning.

After everyone was gone, Katia returned to the dining room. The candles burnt low. She lit a cigarette and stared at the flames.

“Fun evening?” said Paul, coming in.

THE END

