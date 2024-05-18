If you missed part one, here’s the link…

“Hello!” Katia opened the door with a smile, a kiss of Pru’s powdered cheek, a whiff of rose skin, pale and thin. Pru had coiffed her hair and Katia was relieved she’d made an effort in the dining room.

“Paul will take your coat. Lovely dress. Come and have a drink. Oh, there’s Nell,” another car and slamming doors.

“Where do you want this, old man?” Gareth held up a bottle of red. He called Paul, Old man every time they met. It annoyed the hell out of him but Katia made a point of saying it was good to mix with the village. They didn’t want to come across as unfriendly. Pru looked after the church and Gareth ran the cricket club. Both retired, both on the Parish. She used to sail and he’d worked at Sotheby’s. Their converted barn was a gallery in itself. If Sarah didn’t know them already, she certainly should. Another good turn. They followed Paul down the hall while Katia stood on the doorstep waiting for Nell who’d emerged from her Mercedes like a Fibonacci sequence in freckles. She tottered over the gravel.

“Look at those shoes,” said Katia.

Nell tipped an ankle. “Westwood. Am I overdressed?”

Katia looked at her own bare feet. Her Louboutin gold boots were on the stairs where she’d left them when she’d decided to wear her sparkly pumps. She led Nell inside and held the banister rail as she put them on.

Broad flagstone hall, outsized lantern picked up at a car boot sale, copper umbrella stand from Paris, a muted green wainscot and smell of warmth. “I found this the other day.” She showed Nell the skull of a bird.

“One of Percy’s dinners?”

“He’s completely zonked.”

“Did they operate?”

“Just stitches. They think it was a fox. Jay,” she smiled at Nell’s husband, all battered jacket and handsomeness.

“That’s his best dressing up,” said Nell.

She sent them off in search of the sitting room as two more cars pulled up. Wendell and Frank, Chrissy and Tabs, All the food groups covered as Paul had said, archly. Wendell and Frank were Black and gay in a white and straight west country world, Chrissy and Tabitha, white and gay got less attention. Katia had met all four through Sarah who’d known them from London. It was their coolness, and Blackness and gayness which had persuaded her Somerset might not be dead after all. They’d help Sarah feel comfortable. They were never part of Paul’s gang, the group that had turned their backs, they’d never been party to the fracture. Katia wasn’t even sure if they knew.

Kisses and waves and hugs and compliments, Wendell’s jacket, Frank’s jewellery, Chrissy’s jump suit and Tabitha’s hair, they were funnelled through greetings and sent the way of Nell and Jay while Katia looked at her watch and went to check the meat. Maybe they weren’t coming. With her hands in oven gloves she stood staring at the cars gathered on the drive beyond the kitchen window.

The four of them had been the no-kids part of the group. When Katia met Sarah she’d thought, At last, and Sarah had said, You and I can make it big. While everyone else was up to their eyes in nappies and satchels and UCAS forms, Katia and Paul, Sarah and Will had spent their money on holidays and eating stupid things at stupid hours, no pram in the hall. Her ambition had always outstripped her performance until Sarah came along; the gallery, born of a deal with its parent space in Mayfair, was Sarah’s chance to prove her worth, and everything Katia had dreamt of. No more explaining at county fairs to women in headscarves that she didn’t do horses, no more explaining to her husband’s friends what her ambition looked like. Her and Sarah had just been getting going.

The timer beeped making her jump out of her skin. Christ. Food. Dinner party. Shit. The lamb came out of the oven sizzling and smelling divine. She covered it loosely in foil. She drained the potatoes, left them to stand, steam rising, and set to work warming olive oil, garlic, salt and chives in the pan. There was chatter coming from the sitting room, and the sudden crunch of tyres outside.

She watched Sarah say something to the man beside her, probably, Here we go. She saw him lean over and kiss her. She watched them get out, look up at the house. Hair in a ponytail, no make-up, jeans and sneakers, old green sweater that Katia recognised from late Sunday brunches. She rushed to open the door before they saw her staring. Sarah, her arm outstretched, nearly fell through it.

“I saw you through the window!” They were off to a good start, already laughing as if they’d seen each other yesterday. They hugged, normal, sort of, not quite but nearly. “You must be Conner.” Tall, with a beard. His hand, wrapped in leash, holding firmly to a huge, soft brown dog that bounced and strained against him.

“You’re all dressed up,” Sarah took a step back as a shot of laughter came from the sitting room. “Oh God,” she looked at her jeans and the gathering of cars. “I didn’t know it was a party, you haven’t -”

“No, no, not the others. Frank and Wendell are here,” Katia trailed off. She looked at the dog.

Sarah touched its head. “We’ll leave him in the car.”

There was returning the dog to the car. There was walking Sarah and Conner up the front steps and into the house. There was the increase in volume as they neared the sitting room, the heads turning, the wave of Pru’s hand from the collapsing sofa. Sarah stood behind Katia as if she was five and it was a birthday party and Katia was her mother.

“I think I’m stuck here for life!” called Pru, martini spilling over her wrist as Chrissy launched herself up to give Sarah a kiss.

“Conner,” Katia held his arm. “Come and meet Jay.”

Jay was at the garden doors talking to Gareth who held his martini glass as if he’d rather it were whisky, and Tabs who smoked her cigarette as if it was a joint.

“Everyone, meet Conner. Conner runs Glamp It Up.”

“The tepees?” said Jay.

“Right,” said Conner.

“I love those,” said Tabs

“Another festival goer,” said Gareth.

“What’s that noise?” said Frank, sitting down next to Chrissy, sending another wave of Martini over Pru’s hand. Above the chatter and Paul’s dinner party playlist came the sound of howling.

“I’ll go,” said Sarah.

“What is it?” said Wendell.

“Sounds like the Baskervilles,” said Jay.

“He’s a Mastiff,” said Conner.

“My father had wolfhounds,” said Gareth.

“Conner?” Sarah reappeared in the doorway.

“Everything all right?” said Katia.

“Bring him in,” cried Pru, from the depths of the sofa, her cream silk sleeve and paper skin raised as if drowning.

“He’s torn up your seat,” said Sarah, as Conner followed her out.

In the kitchen Katia checked everything for the hundredth time. Lamb resting, potatoes crushed, salad dressed. Through the window she saw Sarah get the dog out of the car. He bounced and strained in her hands, as Conner inspected the damage. Sarah knelt down and cuddled the dog’s head. Katia went outside.

“Maybe we should go,” said Sarah.

“Bring him in.”

“I don’t think that’s a good idea,” said Conner.

“He’s used to being with us,” said Sarah.

“We can put him in the snug.” said Katia.

The dog lay down at Conner’s feet. Sarah said, “He’s not used to being alone.”

“He’s a puppy,” said Conner.

Paul came out of the house. In the sitting room, they’d managed to avoid each other. Katia tried not to look. Sarah tucked one hand in the back pocket of her jeans.

Paul said, “Any chance we can eat?”

“This is Conner,” said Katia.

“I’ll tell everyone we’re eating then shall I?” said Paul, his eyes on Katia.

In the silence of Paul’s departure, Katia said, “Sorry.”

“I really think we should go,” said Sarah.

“No,” said Katia, with a little more force than she’d meant. Fucking Paul. She wasn’t having him ruin her dinner party. “Bring him in. It’ll be fine.”

“If you’ve got an old sheepskin or something,” said Conner.

Katia thought about Percy upstairs on the old sheepskin rug. “Under the table will be fine. He’s very handsome.” She tickled his head.

“And he’s good with cats,” said Sarah, “Conner’s mother has an ancient Siamese that scares the b’jesus out of him. How is Percy? Oh,” she held her hand to her mouth, “he’s still alive, isn’t he? Have I put my foot in it?”

“No, yes he’s fine, well not fine actually, usual Percy behaviour. He’s sleeping off more stitches. Can’t believe he’s made it to fifteen.”

They reached the dining room. The dog sniffed the chairs.

“I say,” said Pru. “Is he sitting next to me?”

“You’re down here,” said Paul, pulling out the seat next to him.

“Sarah and Gareth at my end, Chrissy on Gareth’s other side, Jay next to Tabs, Wendell, you’re on Pru’s right and Frank, next to Conner. Is that everyone?” A game of shifting chairs and more hellos as if they hadn’t all seen each other in the sitting room.

With Katia at her end, Paul at the other said, “Can I help with anything, my darling?” in a way that meant if it was host she wanted he’d give her fucking host.

“Wine.” She could play right along with him. “And could you shut the garden doors? Now, is he all right?” she put her hand on Conner’s shoulder as she passed him. A tail lay beside his chair, the rest of the giant puppy body was hidden beneath the table.

“White or red?” said Paul to Nell, as Katia left the room.

*

The first course plates were piled by the sink and the carving board was scattered with herb crust. It crossed her mind to check on Percy but she hadn’t sat down yet, and everyone else was eating. She tottered into the dining room holding aloft a jar of mint sauce.

“Me please,” said Chrissy.

“Is it home made?” said Pru.

“Salad,” Katia pointed at the bowl in the middle of the table. “Will everyone help themselves? It’s from the garden.”

The candles flickered, the table gleamed and twelve happy people drank. Eleven happy people. Paul’s face was set like much later he was going to fucking kill her. She could tell from the way he ate potatoes. Nell was laughing. Pru was in a discussion about streaming. She heard her say, “but what is Spotify?” and Jay try to explain. Gareth was telling Chrissy and Frank about the time he went to Glastonbury and lost his shoes, while Wendell listened attentively to Tabs’ view on the housing crisis. Conner wasn’t talking to anyone. So that made ten happy people. Never mind. She smiled at Sarah.

Sarah smiled back. “Here we are then.”

To be continued….

