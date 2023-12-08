This is a mock-up, obviously. I’m no graphic designer nor cover art doyenne, but you get the gist….

Hello my lovely subscribers!

First of all, thanks so much for being there. Always that.

Secondly, I’m putting 65 Postcards & The Recovery Diaries together in a limited edition print book, and would love to include comments on the inside front cover from you, the readers who’ve kept me pepped up and at my desk full of words this past year.

A pithy blurb saying something fantastic about the work? An effusive bit of flattery that will get people in bookshops marching straight over to the till and ordering ten copies? Make mine a double.

And of course I’ll include your names.

You can email me direct or find me on Notes; either way, and in advance, thank you.

x

Eleanor

