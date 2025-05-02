On Wednesday I met with Dr Dylan Shanahan supported by

, and

, a live conversation that we’d designed around Dylan’s resources, my questions sent in advance to him, the answers read out by Kimberly. Dylan is a duel doctorate graduate in Naturopathic and Classical Chinese Medicine from NUMN. In 2018 he was diagnosed with ALS but continued his studies, earning an honorary doctorate in 2019. The purpose of the conversation was to promote his memoir,

, and selfishly, to get to spend time with him, his aura and vibration, the lessons he imparts by living them. He has eye movement, and one muscle beside his mouth can show a smile. He can cry. His memoir was completed in 2024, but even before the onset of ALS, Dylan was, as Kimberly reports, already deep in the practice of becoming a fully realised enlightened being. We could only wonder at the mastery of his light body as he described his ability to reach others through its extension. The full conversation is recorded here. Please do take your time, and enjoy.

The Liberation of Being