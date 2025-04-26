The Brightening Air at the Old Vic last night and the whole cast were sublime. Special mention has to go to Ella Maria Carmen who plays Billie. Hilarious, exquisite timing, eloquence and meaning. She lifted everyone to her level. And Chris O’Dowd? The name that pulls us all in, he was divine. There I’ve said it. I have been in love with him since the IT Crowd and I can’t see that devotion stopping any time soon. Conor McPherson put the words in his mouth; brilliant, exacting storytelling that moved the set about with centrepiece table that they shifted as they fought - it was creative collaboration in action, the designers and lighting in sync with the energy pulsing from thrown, taught, hidden and overspilling emotion. The language of ownership, sorrow and loss, possession and mistake. It was great.

Eleanor