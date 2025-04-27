The fog is lifting. I am feeling better. The last three weeks have been a turmoil of factors meeting like the currents off the Cape of Good Hope, a terrible clash; I’ve been unable to see what’s what. Relationship, work, family, the heavens, the world - let’s throw them all in there and see if you can stand up. The answer was no. Frequently I went to bed. It’s impossible to write that last line without noting what a privilege it is to be able to do that, that on occasion I could relinquish efforts and retreat. I am massively fucking privileged. End of.