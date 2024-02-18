21. Funeral
In Judgement Of Others
Molly made herself toast. Issy poured Shreddies. Ros sat in the garden smoking her third cigarette of the morning, drinking her second cup of coffee, her feet up on a rotting chair, moccasin slippers and leg warmers, she’d banned the girls from owning UGGS. She had a scarf on, too, and her ski jacket over her dressing gown. I…
