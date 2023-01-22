I was born in London, educated at Westminster School, and distracted from finishing my degree at Manchester University by a trip to India. I travelled for the next decade until finally settling down enough to write my first novel. I’d written my whole life, making scribbles in a pink notebook before I knew how to form sentences, writing stories only I could hear, but it wasn’t until the story of how my dad was sold by his mother to his aunt got a hold of me that I realised writing was my profession as well as my life.

IN JUDGEMENT OF OTHERS, a literary fiction novel, is a dark comedy about psychosis in the Home Counties.

A MEMOIR IN 65 POSTCARDS, my memoir.

THE RECOVERY DIARIES, a series of personal essays, and the follow up to my memoir.

SHORT STORIES, audio and soundscapes, collaboration with Willow at Good Giraffe Studio.

SPOTLIGHT is an interview project where I put 8 Questions to other writers.

THIS WRITING LIFE, a collaborative project with Mary Tabor where we answer your writing questions in video and written posts.

FALLOUT, my latest novel, serialising now.

Eleanor