I was born in London, educated at Westminster School, and distracted from finishing my degree at Manchester University by a trip to India. I travelled for the next decade until finally settling down enough to write my first novel. I’d written my whole life, making scribbles in a pink notebook before I knew how to form sentences, writing stories only I could hear, but it wasn’t until the story of how my dad was sold by his mother to his aunt got a hold of me that I realised writing was my profession as well as my life.
This is what you’ll find in my Substack publication:
IN JUDGEMENT OF OTHERS, a literary fiction novel, is a dark comedy about psychosis in the Home Counties.
A MEMOIR IN 65 POSTCARDS, my memoir.
THE RECOVERY DIARIES, a series of personal essays, and the follow up to my memoir.
SHORT STORIES, audio and soundscapes, collaboration with Willow at Good Giraffe Studio.
SPOTLIGHT is an interview project where I put 8 Questions to other writers.
THIS WRITING LIFE, a collaborative project with Mary Tabor where we answer your writing questions in video and written posts.
FALLOUT, my latest novel, serialising now.
