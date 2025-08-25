Book your place

​Could releasing your novel in instalments help you find readers, build a following, and keep your writing momentum alive?

​In this practical workshop, I will guide you through the nuts and bolts of serialising your work online. Drawing from my own experience and showcasing examples from other writers, I’ll walk you through how to prepare your novel for serialisation, keep your readers engaged, and make the most of Substack’s tools—while keeping the process simple, consistent, and fun.

​We’ll explore:

​Why serialisation is a powerful way to market test your work, connect with readers, and build visibility

​How to prepare your novel for a serialised release

​The technical setup and features to know on Substack

​Best practices for consistency and reader engagement

​Lessons from successful serialisations (including my own 🙃) It’s going to be technical and exact, a practical how-to that will answer your questions, trouble shoot your issues and get you serialising your work. If you’ve questions in advance, please do send them to me in the comments below, and I’ll do my best to answer everything.

Wait, what, do you mean to tell me that’s not all? No it’s not (and thanks for asking). Because for you lovely free subscribers there’s a discount code. Use LWSFRIEND15 at checkout for 15% off the full price.

Meanwhile, for you lovely paid subscribers, there’s a gift…

Thanks to the generosity and all round delightfulness of

there’s a friends & family coupon which will get you into the class for free. I’ll share it in tomorrow’s, paywalled, Obsessive Diary, so keep your eyes peeled, spread the word, tell your writing friends and most importantly, see you there.

