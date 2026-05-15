The Literary Obsessive

The Literary Obsessive

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Emily Charlotte Powell's avatar
Emily Charlotte Powell
6h

God I love your writing - I love how you wear your insides on the outside for a while and let us all see in to this place of magic that is just life, and joy and sadness and contentment and restlessness. I never knew there was such a thing as open mic for literature and now oh how I’d love a go (also completely terrifying though?)

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1 reply by Eleanor Anstruther
Sally Jupe's avatar
Sally Jupe
7h

"I feel that lightness of spirit again. The endless possibility." and deservedly so Eleanor. 💜

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