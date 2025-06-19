Photo by Mulyadi on Unsplash

Lunch at The Ivy Club with S. If ever the world needed proof of the goodness of human nature, it’s him. What a stand up extraordinary guy. Plans afoot and all bonny. Walked through a sunny, sweaty, teeming London wall to wall bare legs and burnt shoulders, the tourists becoming confused in the heat, the workers cursing their jobs, the traffic heaving on the Strand. Through the tunnel from Charring Cross and a small child with big ideas about his presence gave me the side eye in aviators and swaggers. Emerged onto the Hungerford Bridge and the Thames sparkled and swirled, a view for every camera left and right. On the wide paving leading up to the station, a man with a loudspeaker took it upon himself to greet the world with proclamations of its beauty. It was leading to something, I imagine, perhaps God, but I didn’t pause to find out. I waved and he said Bless you lady.