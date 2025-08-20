We had a last swim as site was dismantled, the party taken down. Away went the swirling wooden cutouts that had lined the wall, carried to a van one by one. Down came the sound system, off went the power to the coffee trucks. My friend will stay for the full clear up, it’s her job start to finish, from conception to sweeping up, but I bathed and dried and hugged and packed up my van, only pausing to give a lift to a girl carrying a table.