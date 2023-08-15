So this happened:

Hi Eleanor, it's XXXXX here. I started cleaning your windows today but ultimately didn't finish. I'll be honest and completely straight to the point with you. I don't feel comfortable cleaning your windows anymore.

Something strange happened the last time I cleaned your windows inside, especially going in the loft and it's started happening outside as a well now. I won't go into great detail but whenever I'm around your house I feel extremely uncomfortable and feel a strong presence that I cannot explain that doesn't want me there.

I'm one of XXXXXXXX and therefore I believe in forces both of good and bad and I strongly feel that I do not want to be around the property because of the aforementioned reasons.

I have enjoyed cleaning your windows over the years but I believe it's ultimately to a detriment if I continue cleaning your windows. I thank you for your custom over the years and I wish you well.

And it happened at the end of a long day which began at 4am so I’m pretty tired. What to make of it? The second load of X’s cover the name of a religious sect, but I’ve blocked it out because which religion and which sect is not the point. The issue is this: over the last thirty years of living in this ancient place, wisteria dripping at the door, I’ve experienced the reporting of these shadow lands; whichever way you want to phrase it, I’ve heard it all before. If you’ve read the memoir you’ll know I’ve torn down buildings to try and assuage the haunted feeling people have periodically brought to my table, convinced they’ve tapped into a trouble of which I was unaware. I would have picked this up and run with it too if it hadn’t dawned on me some years ago that what they’re feeling has nothing to do with my home and everything to do with them. This place stirs things up, that much I do know, and I’ve seen its effects again and again projected into a story of wrong that exists outside of them, a place they can blame and remain blameless. Good luck my friend the window cleaner, frightened of the darkness within. You carry those forces with you.

