The Literary Obsessive

The Literary Obsessive

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We finished our books! Now what?

A recording from Eleanor Anstruther and Simon K Jones's live video
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Eleanor Anstruther and Simon K Jones
Jun 13, 2026

Thank you Sara Santa Clara, Angie Browne, Francesca Bossert, and many others for tuning into my live video with Simon K Jones! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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