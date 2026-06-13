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We finished our books! Now what?
A recording from Eleanor Anstruther and Simon K Jones's live video
Jun 13, 2026
The Obsessive Diary
I write a diary and publish it. What could possible go wrong...I write a diary and publish it. What could possible go wrong...
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