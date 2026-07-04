The Literary Obsessive

The Literary Obsessive

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Vicki & Lesley & Eleanor Anstruther - FALLOUT

A recording from Eleanor Anstruther and Vicki Lesley's live video
Eleanor Anstruther's avatar
Vicki Lesley's avatar
Eleanor Anstruther and Vicki Lesley
Jul 04, 2026

Thank you Chloe Hope, Pandora Dylan Gorman, Francesca Bossert, Marc’s Burning Bridge, Shari Field, and many others for tuning into my live video with Vicki Lesley! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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