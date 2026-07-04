Thank you Chloe Hope, Pandora Dylan Gorman, Francesca Bossert, Marc’s Burning Bridge, Shari Field, and many others for tuning into my live video with Vicki Lesley! Join me for my next live video in the app.
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Vicki & Lesley & Eleanor Anstruther - FALLOUT
A recording from Eleanor Anstruther and Vicki Lesley's live video
Jul 04, 2026
The Obsessive Diary
I write a diary and publish it. What could possible go wrong...I write a diary and publish it. What could possible go wrong...
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