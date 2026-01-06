The Literary Obsessive

The Literary Obsessive

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susie Mawhinney's avatar
Susie Mawhinney
15h

"He set me free—or as a friend said, he gave birth to me."

I can't believe I have read those words for a second time in less than a month...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Julie Gabrielli's avatar
Julie Gabrielli
1d

Wow, what a story. Yes, fucking cool. Any time I’m tempted to hide and live cautiously, I will think of her. Thanks for sharing this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Eleanor Anstruther and others
24 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Eleanor Anstruther · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture