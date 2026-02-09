Morning all,

This is a last minute shout out for those who’d like to join my writing session today, 7pm GMT hosted by London Writers' Salon.

📝 THREE PROMPTS: The Fence w/ Eleanor Anstruther

Details

Three prompts. One hour. Fresh words.



Three Prompts is a simple, structured writing session designed to help you begin. I will share three carefully designed prompts—light constraints, clear starting points, and permission to follow the work where it wants to go.



This is not a workshop and not a critique space. There’s no pressure to share. The point is generating new work.



Held in collaboration with Writer’s Hour Magazine, the session will include:

A brief welcome and framing

Three prompts inspired by my forthcoming novel, Fallout, and the fence at Greenham Common.

Quiet, focused writing time (join live or write later with the recording)

My Paying Subscribers get a free pass. Use the link below to sign up.

Not already a Paying Subscriber? Don’t despair! All subscribers can redeem their single-use unlock on this pay-walled content.