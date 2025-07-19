This, for my friend Shantanu, an advert, boost, promotion, support; call it what you will. He’s thinking round corners and I want you all to see his work. He’s a photographer specialising in the built world, his latest project, Therefore, the result of a series of collaborations with architects on specific builds. He produces the images which they respond to and he collates in a book of the complete works, sharing it with them for their practice, and inviting others to do the same. Volumes #1 & #2 of Therefore are available now. As an independent artist, let’s support him. Please share.

Therefore is a series of surveys relying on photographic studies to explore the built realities that shape our environment.

Each volume captures a single project through images and edited conversation—photographs that don’t just document, and dialogues that don’t just affirm. Paired together, they reveal the thinking behind the design, making it available for reflection.

Therefore is an exploration and an invitation engaging with living minds. These are not conventional monographs; they are independently published, free from external constraints, allowing for a rare, unfiltered exchange. Each volume emerges from a direct dialogue, shaping a record that is both intimate and critical. Place, design, and occupation remain difficult to comprehend, yet the project is irresistible.