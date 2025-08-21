Alright, there were a million people, but there’s a reason for that: it’s fucking amazing. The Giant’s Causeway can go toe-to-toe with The Grand Canyon anytime (well, almost). I’d been wending my way there for days via hitchhiking teenagers and secret park-ups; last night’s law-breaking got away with, the castle grounds unpatrolled and I slept well but for the small matter of having to curl up on the back seat. The illicit hideaway in the park of some fairytale that descended to a lake, memories of Patagonia glistening was perfect in all matters save not daring to put my roof up and reveal my bed.