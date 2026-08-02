The Literary Obsessive

The Literary Obsessive

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Kimberly Warner's avatar
Kimberly Warner
13h

I’ve the same way, especially in my career E. Naming does release its grip, and also huddles close those that love you. Once upon a time I broke apart that charged word, belong, and found some kind of uneasy resting place in “being with my longing.” Maybe it will never resolve but at least I can meet myself in the ache.❤️

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1 reply by Eleanor Anstruther
Julie Gabrielli's avatar
Julie Gabrielli
1d

Wise advice. I recognize the L word and feeling on the outside. Selfishness was a big one for me. Still is, if I’m honest.

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