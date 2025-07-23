We pulled seaweed from the engine, propeller, off the screen and from under the seats, the wheel and plush white leather caked, the waves that had hurled it to shore now helping us wash away its fingers. A little motor boat that had been moored insecurely not far from shore delivered, dug up to its hull on the sand, but a few feet from the rocks. It was the tempest, but I couldn’t decipher in my poor French whether it was the storm of two nights ago or the whirlygig of hier soir which picked it up and threw it. Last night, as I was dropping into sleep, I heard the wildest sudden tornado sweep through; a screaming loudness followed by silence. Either way this little boat among all the others was the one which left its anchor out to sea and came hurtling, great sea hands packing it with twisted strands from the ocean floor, so compacted it took us an hour to free the stern and get the casing off the engine to see what further damage was met.