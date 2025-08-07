The Literary Obsessive

The Literary Obsessive

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom Wentworth's avatar
Tom Wentworth
12h

Loved, loved your interview with Cherry and going to watch Children of the Cult this morning. Off to ready Vicki’s pieces. Thank you for all the excellent stuff and connections.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Eleanor Anstruther and others
Wendy Varley's avatar
Wendy Varley
10h

Children of the Cult is an excellent documentary. Your chat with Cherry was riveting. She was self-deprecating about her earlier novel, Orange (also about the cult), but I found it really absorbing and eye-opening when I read it last year.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Eleanor Anstruther
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Eleanor Anstruther
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture