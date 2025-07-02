As T & V walked me through town to the Honeypot we met a friend of theirs who pointed to the cordoned off street and police cars and person in a hazmat suit sweeping pavement that none of us had noticed and said, there was a stabbing last night. That’s when we noticed the blood, so much of it the pavement had turned red. We each imagined the scene and our hands went to our mouths. Last night, went on the friend. One-thirty in the morning. Which was the exact time I woke to the presence in my room that was like the yawning stretched oval of a tree gnarl and was too much for darkness, to which I said sorry and turned on the light. I don’t know what to make of that so I’m leaving it right there.