The Literary Obsessive

The Literary Obsessive

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Sally Jupe's avatar
Sally Jupe
8m

Enjoy!

I'm 5 chapters in to Fallout and enthralled! For some reason, it is the best ever paper in a paperback book I have ever felt. So soft. And....beautiful end papers! I'll leave full commentary until read properly, twice, and that might be autumn at my rate. :) Reading anything for long in our summer heat can be hard going especially when you leave it until bedtime and then get three 'Kenny's' piled on top! 🐈‍⬛

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