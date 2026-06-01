How can I not begin this post with a snap of Augusta Sagnelli , Creative Director & Co Founder of Souvenir Magazine , caught in a Paris café with the latest edition? Impossible. Red shoes, red fan, red binds on the red chequered chair, the deep burn red of her bag, her drink - is it iced tea? moving into shades of earth. It all begs the question, have you read yours yet?

This second edition of Souvenir, the new anglophone literary & art publication bringing you fiction, essay, critique, art, interview, and reportage three times a year direct from Paris is yours by becoming a tier or founding member. Do it. Support the arts. I’ll see you in those pages.

Yes, I’m in this month’s edition, and yes, so are a multitude of others who’ve been lucky enough to work with the great creative and editorial team to produce an imprint of the highest quality in feel, look and content. Augusta Sagnelli , Samuél Lopez-Barrantes and Kyle Berlin are up to something very cool indeed. Join the party. Get on board. This is the creative wave we’ve been looking for. I’ll be reporting LIVE from Paris later this month to give you a behind the scenes look at working with this exacting, high-standards team. They know what matters and they are unflinching in achieving it. Praise be. They speak my language.

Paris has continued to play a part in my week as locked into the titanic battles at Roland Garros I’ve watched titans fall, first Sinner, then Djokovic. Last night I settled in to watch Fonseca face Ruud and promptly fell asleep. Remind me to let TNT know not to book me for evening commentary. I woke this morning to the news that he’d won - Fonseca - what a story is unfolding there. Next up, the battle of the 19yr olds, Fonseca vs Jódar. I am obsessed with tennis. Wait till Wimbledon opens. I’m going to become unbearable.

And heads up, this week I’ll be LIVE in conversation with Eve Chase - join us on Wednesday when we’ll be discussing her latest novel, The Secret Thread, out this week. She’s clocked up over a million in sales over the last few years, been a Sunday Times Bestseller and a Richard & Judy Bookclub favourite. We’ll unpick the hard work, dedication and craftsmanship to understand how it’s done.

Join us LIVE

Outside my window the woodpecker who’s taken over the fat ball feeder pecks heavily while blue tits flutter nearby. As the moon rose to full last night, the temperatures dipped and we long for rain. I’ve had four grateful days at home recovering from what feels like months and months of adrenaline. I wake, wander about, lie down for a minute and find myself dropped into heavy sleeps that last hours, that leave me foggy. But my suitcase is packed again and despite Kenny resolutely sitting on it I am away today for another bout of full diary work and play.

I shall report.

Eleanor

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