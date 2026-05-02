The Literary Obsessive

The Literary Obsessive

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Sally Jupe's avatar
Sally Jupe
3h

This is noticing and translating it at its very best. Thank you for these snapshots of other lives.

I had forgotten the meaning of this important word. We can so often forget to bear it in mind about others as we race through real life or in memory. 💜

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Good Humor by CK Steefel's avatar
Good Humor by CK Steefel
3h

I was there with you hiding amongst your words. Beautiful. 🥰

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