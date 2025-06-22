I was sick. I woke all wrong, churning stomach and waves of nausea, an aching everywhere. Saturday I stayed in bed for as long as I could which was the first few hours of morning. I had a 12 O’clock appointment plus the promise to pick up a whole load of young people from the station for a post-A’level party here at the farm, a coalescing around a fire to burn all memory of school. But I was crook. I still don’t feel 100% but a little better. It was as if having given up the struggle to get this new novel drafted before I go away, having said to my main character please wait for me and downed pens, put it all aside the whole system has ground to a halt and the year has caught up with me. And by year, I mean the UK school year, September to June; I’ve been running my working life on that calendar for so long it’s become a set thing.