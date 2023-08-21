Nothing is more powerful than an idea whose time has come. I woke up with that in my head, or rather had it very early on spinning around as I drove in the morning light to ride my horse with friends before running home again in time to pick up my son to go circuit training. What a day it’s been and it’s not even three o’clock. I wear so many hats, swapping hour to hour sometimes, from mother to writer to the business of estates, emails coming in, check lists, things that need my attention right now. It started at five with mushroom coffee, my weaning from the real thing because I love it too much, and with it read an article Andy sent me about a woman whose mother planned her own end, meticulously, and how she unearthed the stories afterwards of her mother’s life before she was born. It was those which made me think of the Victor Hugo quote, a quote I was going to use in the front of the novel I’m writing until I thought of a better one. I rode with my friends and told them the estate no longer welcomes fox hunting, a decision whose time had come, and they were sweet about it and said they understood. And then I sweated with my son over rowing machines and mountain climbers until he turned pale and I ate an apple. We food-shopped on the way home, something with honey and tofu tonight, he wants to eat less meat, I agree. And I made a salad for lunch which he took so I made another one and another mushroom coffee which I brought to my desk to do some more winching of horses. Nerve wracking! I know I always say that but get used to it. It always will be and I ever will. Lunch for the other two teenagers produced and here I am again, by way of an hour of admin, which I’ll get back to after this, and phone call with a friend who I’m a bit worried about but he’s a big boy and I said my piece. So many hats; estate meetings coming up that I must concentrate on, an edit to deliver, a teenager to deliver to Armenia. A list as long as my arm of things I must do and after all that, there’s that honey tofu dinner to cook. And all I can think of is a bath and The Road which is bleak and I wish I could write like that.

