The Literary Obsessive

The Literary Obsessive

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Emily Charlotte Powell's avatar
Emily Charlotte Powell
1d

It’s a hard thing, to not pretend we are all right. But a necessary thing, a strong thing. Sending whatever strength can be sent in black pixels through a screen. 🤍

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Eleanor Anstruther
Julie Gabrielli's avatar
Julie Gabrielli
15h

From Hemingway, A Farewell to Arms: “The world breaks everyone and afterward many are strong at the broken places. But those that will not break it kills.” I’m already picturing the kintsugi you will make of this shattering. Your words are the gold that will mend the shards.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Eleanor Anstruther
43 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Eleanor Anstruther
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture