Hi Everyone,

This is a quick promotion letting you all know I’ll be teaching a class on serialisation this November 13th. Join me to discover why serialisation is the best thing you can do for your novel, the history of this literary tradition, and how it will benefit your editing skills. You’ll get insights on the technical aspects, practical advice to walk you through the process, and your hand held for what is an emotional rollercoaster once it gets going.

Whether you’re thinking about it, have already begun, have a finished novel, or are considering live-serialising straight to the page, this is the workshop for you.

Booking now, use this link:

https://www.tickettailor.com/events/retreatwest/1302191

Please send me your questions in advance using the comments section on this post.

Meanwhile, here’s a taster of the greats who’ve come before you: