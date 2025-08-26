Is it weird to think of myself as Scottish more than English? Is it a cop out of the blood that is ever on British Empire hands? Because the Scots had as little to do with the spread of that disease as the Welsh or Irish, were railroaded into that collective against their will. I’m here, and I do feel Scottish, love Scotland, have a Scottish name and paternal blood, but I’m still conscious that I didn’t grow up here, have as little claim as the next Campbell along whose forebears betrayed the McDonalds.