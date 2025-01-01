“Whilst traditional publishing still dominates bookshops and bestseller lists, many writers are increasingly finding alternative ways to reach readers, so they can earn an income and feel empowered to make their own choices about connecting with readers.

Chaired by literary agent Jamilah Ahmed, Elizabeth Kuligowski, Preethi Nair and I will reflect on the exciting advantages and practical challenges of balancing a creative vision with a business mindset. We will explore the pros and cons of non-traditional publishing routes, whether that be through a distribution partner, using platforms such as Substack, or self-publishing via Amazon KDP.

Finding an outlet for your writing can be a frustrating experience when it feels like the gates are closed, but this event aims to show that there are positive ways forward for anyone struggling to get their voice heard.”

Overview

This event will take place on Streamyard. More information on how to access will be sent alongside your ticket link the week of the event. The event will be recorded and available to watch on catch-up for one month after the live event.

Tickets will be on sale until 3pm on Wednesday 22nd January.

Please consider adding a donation to your ticket. This will help the Women’s Prize Trust continue its work enriching society by creating equitable opportunities for women in the world of books and beyond. The Women’s Prize Trust is a registered charity (1181253).

Free places

20 free places are available for this event for women whose financial situation prohibits them from attending or if you are from an underrepresented group – for example, writers from Global Majority backgrounds, or those living with disability and chronic illness.

To apply, please email info@womensprize.com with the subject line: ‘Publishing Your Own Way subsidised place’, with a little bit about yourself, why you are interested, how you think you will benefit from the session, and attaching any relevant paperwork you have. The deadline for application is Monday 13th January.