It’s out! In truth, pub day was yesterday, but I was up to my ears in STUFF and couldn’t get to this post. So let’s pretend it’s today. Hooray! Welcome to the world In Judgement of Others with all your small town, am-dram, riotously dark psychosis.

For those of you who preordered the ebook it will already be on your devices, but as of today, it’s now available globally in all formats; paperback, ebook and audio.

Here are a few links depending on where you are:

As ever, thank you to the readers, you make the whole circus go round. You are the life blood of what we do, and each and everyone one of you matters. You made me believe I had something; this book which was turned down by every publisher appeared to have its fate sealed as another work of art returned to the bottom drawer. But then along came Substack, and serialisation, and you. Give yourselves a hug for being the team who helped me bring this novel to life, who lent your faith to mine as I lifted it from the page, who cheered when it materialised in paperback. You’re all stars.

Please spread the word, order your copy, tell your friends about it. Every novel deserves its day in the sun.

With all my love,

Eleanor