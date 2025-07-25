First the dream of B sobbing behind a door which doesn’t exist in this material world but is perhaps the one to the other house that we hear banging but can never find. Her intake of breath, the draw of her heaving, cataclysmic sorrow woke me up from siesta, it was so real. No. Strike that. It was real. Then the woman in the carpark who seemed to appear out of nowhere already in full flooded flow of French, how she loved how I looked, how, La vie est triste donc on dois etre léger as she showed me her bracelet of rose quartz, her necklace of ancient ivory, her one earring which gently dragged soft lobe into its stack of coloured beads and birds and flowers.