The Literary Obsessive

The Literary Obsessive

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Miranda R Waterton's avatar
Miranda R Waterton
17h

A master class in turning the ordinary into writers grist and spinning it into gold. I was right there with you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Eleanor Anstruther
Alisa Kennedy Jones's avatar
Alisa Kennedy Jones
18h

Good God, Kit de Waal is giving SERIOUS #EmpressVibes! 😂 👑

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Eleanor Anstruther and others
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Eleanor Anstruther
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture