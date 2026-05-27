The Literary Obsessive

The Literary Obsessive

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roytwilliams's avatar
roytwilliams
13m

Chalk and bad cheese. Mmmm.

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Ana Salote's avatar
Ana Salote
3h

On the delicious hidden lens of your quiet dining. I'm trying to empathise with what's underneath being a dick, but really just enjoying reading about someone being a dick and knowing I have enabled dicks in my time, but isn't she old enough to know better?

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